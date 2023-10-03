Show You Care
Iowa Women’s Basketball releases TV schedule for 2023-2024 season

Iowa's Caitlin Clark tries to get past South Carolina's Raven Johnson during the first half of...
Iowa's Caitlin Clark tries to get past South Carolina's Raven Johnson during the first half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game Friday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(Darron Cummings | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa Women’s Basketball program and the Big Ten Conference have released the television schedule for the 2023-2024 season.

Six Big Ten regular season games will be set on a nationally broadcast platform, making it the widest national coverage in Big Ten women’s basketball history. The Hawks are set to be featured in four of those six games.

You can read the full schedule below:

