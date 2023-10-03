Show You Care
Iowa State Patrol investigates shooting on I-80 near Grinnell

Law enforcement officials are investigating a shooting on I-80 near Grinnell, the Iowa State...
Law enforcement officials are investigating a shooting on I-80 near Grinnell, the Iowa State Patrol confirmed Tuesday morning.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GRINNELL, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials are investigating a shooting on I-80 near Grinnell, the Iowa State Patrol confirmed Tuesday morning.

DOT cameras showed police vehicles lined up on the westbound side of the interstate, just east of the Grinnell exit.

Authorities say there’s no information yet on any victims or suspects, but did say there is no threat to the public.

KCCI reports the Iowa State Patrol is working with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation on this case.

