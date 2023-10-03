Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Iowa promises services to kids with severe mental and behavioral needs after lawsuit cites failures

Iowa’s health agency will take steps to develop home and community-based services for children...
Iowa’s health agency will take steps to develop home and community-based services for children with severe mental and behavioral needs as part of an initial agreement with civil rights groups that filed a class action lawsuit.(Iowa Department of Health and Human Services)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 5:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Iowa’s health agency will take steps to develop home and community-based services for children with severe mental and behavioral needs as part of an initial agreement with civil rights groups that filed a class action lawsuit.

The lawsuit was filed in January on behalf of three children. It alleges that Iowa has for decades failed to meet its legal obligations to Medicaid -eligible children who should have access to individualized and coordinated care plans, in-home therapy and emergency services.

The complaint includes children who have been institutionalized for services that they were previously recommended to receive — and say they were entitled to receive, given the Medicaid Act — in their communities or homes.

“There was a desperate need to build a statewide children’s health system with an effective array of services,” said Catherine Johnson, executive director of Disability Rights Iowa. “The complaint that we’ve filed alleges that these services are not available in anywhere in Iowa. They just don’t exist.”

Iowa’s Department of Health and Human Services agreed to consult at least monthly with groups that filed the lawsuit, including Disability Rights Iowa and Children’s Rights, as officials develop a plan to provide these services and manage oversight.

Kelly Garcia, the department’s director, said a “multi-year effort” on Medicaid services in Iowa was already underway prior to the initial agreement.

“Iowa HHS has spent the past several years honing its work to better support children and families,” she said in a statement.

The parties would have until July 1, 2024, to reach a final settlement, which must include a mutually agreed-to plan for implementation of these services and performance metrics.

Johnson is optimistic about the work over the coming months, but she added that “time is of the essence” for these children and families.

“They would like to have these services — well, they would have liked them years ago,” she said. “There is certainly an urgency to providing these services.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The closure is due to a threat made on social media that is under investigation.
Cedar Rapids Schools will reopen Tuesday following threat
Kaden Wilken
Update: Missing teen found dead
The 2023 MHS Homecoming Court: Front row left to right: Senior Queen Candidates Caitlyn...
High school student collapses, dies during homecoming festivities, officials say
Marion police have canceled the Operation Quickfind for Lucas James Bates.
Operation Quickfind canceled: Lucas James Bates
Cedar Rapids parents react to threatening social media posts
Cedar Rapids parents react to threatening social media posts

Latest News

A driver had to be airlifted to the hospital after a rollover crash on Monday night.
Driver airlifted to hospital after Linn County rollover crash
Tyler Lee will plead guilty Tuesday and learn his sentencing following a deadly wrong-way crash...
Illinois man to plead guilty in 2021 fatal wrong-way crash on I-380 in Cedar Rapids
Five Iowa restaurants are vying for Iowa's Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin, including one from...
Five finalists for 21st annual Iowa Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin Contest revealed
The Dubuque City Council is approving millions of dollars in grants from the federal government.
Dubuque City Council approve grants for infrastructure improvements
A driver had to be airlifted to the hospital after a rollover crash on Monday night.
Driver airlifted to hospital after Linn County rollover crash