Iowa Hawkeyes men’s basketball game times and TV schedule announced for upcoming season
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa announced the television schedule for the upcoming 2023-24 Hawkeye men’s basketball season.
At least 28 of Iowa’s 31 regular season games will be televised, with 18 of those games appearing on the Big Ten Network, six on FS1, two on the Peacock streaming service and one game each on FOX and ESPNU.
The university released the following schedule:
- Oct. 30 - against Quincy (exhibition) in Iowa City at 7 p.m. on B1G+
- Nov. 7 - against North Dakota in Iowa City at 7 p.m. on B1G+
- Nov. 10 against Alabama State in Iowa City at 7 p.m. on Peacock
- Nov. 14 at Creighton in Omaha, Neb. at 9 p.m. on FS1
- Nov. 17 against Arkansas State in Iowa City at 7 p.m. on B1G+
- Nov. 23 against Oklahoma in San Diego, California at 2 p.m. on FS1
- Nov. 24 against Seton Hall or USC in San Diego, California at 5 p.m. on FOX
- Nov. 29 against North Florida in Iowa City at 8 p.m. on BTN
- Dec. 4 at Purdue in West Lafayette, Indiana at 6 p.m. on BTN
- Dec. 7 at Iowa State in Ames, Iowa at 7 p.m. on ESPNU
- Dec. 10 against Michigan in Iowa City at 3:30 p.m. on BTN
- Dec. 16 against Florida A&M in Des Moines at 3:30 p.m. BTN
- Dec. 20 against UMBC in Iowa City at 7 p.m. on BTN
- Dec. 29 against Northern Illinois in Iowa City TBA on B1G+
- Jan. 2 at Wisconsin in Madison, Wisconsin at 6 p.m. on BTN
- Jan. 6 against Rutgers in Iowa City at 11 a.m. on BTN
- Jan. 12 against Nebraska in Iowa City at 8 p.m. on BTN
- Jan. 15 at Minnesota in Minneapolis at 5 p.m. on BTN
- Jan. 20 against Purdue in Iowa City at 1 p.m. on FS1
- Jan. 24 against Maryland in Iowa City at 6 p.m. on BTN
- Jan. 27 at Michigan in Ann Arbor, Michigan at 4 p.m. on FS1
- Jan. 30 at Indiana in Bloomington, Indiana at 6 p.m. on BTN
- Feb. 2 against Ohio State in Iowa City at 6 p.m. on FS1
- Feb. 8 at Penn State in University PArk, Pennsylvania at 6 p.m. on BTN
- Feb. 11 against Minnesota in Iowa City at 2 p.m. on BTN
- Feb. 14 at Maryland in College Park, Maryland at 7:30 p.m. on BTN
- Feb. 17 against Wisconsin in Iowa City at 1:15 p.m. on BTN
- Feb. 20 at Michigan State in East Lansing, Michigan at 6 p.m. on Peacock
- Feb. 24 at Illinois in Champaign, Illinois at 1:15 p.m. on BTN
- Feb. 27 against Penn State in Iowa City at 8 p.m. on BTN
- March 2 at Northwestern in Evanston, Illinois at 4:30 p.m. on BTN
- March 10 against Illinois in Iowa City at 6 p.m. on FS1
