Iowa Hawkeyes men’s basketball game times and TV schedule announced for upcoming season

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa announced the television schedule for the upcoming 2023-24 Hawkeye men’s basketball season.

At least 28 of Iowa’s 31 regular season games will be televised, with 18 of those games appearing on the Big Ten Network, six on FS1, two on the Peacock streaming service and one game each on FOX and ESPNU.

The university released the following schedule:

Oct. 30 - against Quincy (exhibition) in Iowa City at 7 p.m. on B1G+

Nov. 7 - against North Dakota in Iowa City at 7 p.m. on B1G+

Nov. 10 against Alabama State in Iowa City at 7 p.m. on Peacock

Nov. 14 at Creighton in Omaha, Neb. at 9 p.m. on FS1

Nov. 17 against Arkansas State in Iowa City at 7 p.m. on B1G+

Nov. 23 against Oklahoma in San Diego, California at 2 p.m. on FS1

Nov. 24 against Seton Hall or USC in San Diego, California at 5 p.m. on FOX

Nov. 29 against North Florida in Iowa City at 8 p.m. on BTN

Dec. 4 at Purdue in West Lafayette, Indiana at 6 p.m. on BTN

Dec. 7 at Iowa State in Ames, Iowa at 7 p.m. on ESPNU

Dec. 10 against Michigan in Iowa City at 3:30 p.m. on BTN

Dec. 16 against Florida A&M in Des Moines at 3:30 p.m. BTN

Dec. 20 against UMBC in Iowa City at 7 p.m. on BTN

Dec. 29 against Northern Illinois in Iowa City TBA on B1G+

Jan. 2 at Wisconsin in Madison, Wisconsin at 6 p.m. on BTN

Jan. 6 against Rutgers in Iowa City at 11 a.m. on BTN

Jan. 12 against Nebraska in Iowa City at 8 p.m. on BTN

Jan. 15 at Minnesota in Minneapolis at 5 p.m. on BTN

Jan. 20 against Purdue in Iowa City at 1 p.m. on FS1

Jan. 24 against Maryland in Iowa City at 6 p.m. on BTN

Jan. 27 at Michigan in Ann Arbor, Michigan at 4 p.m. on FS1

Jan. 30 at Indiana in Bloomington, Indiana at 6 p.m. on BTN

Feb. 2 against Ohio State in Iowa City at 6 p.m. on FS1

Feb. 8 at Penn State in University PArk, Pennsylvania at 6 p.m. on BTN

Feb. 11 against Minnesota in Iowa City at 2 p.m. on BTN

Feb. 14 at Maryland in College Park, Maryland at 7:30 p.m. on BTN

Feb. 17 against Wisconsin in Iowa City at 1:15 p.m. on BTN

Feb. 20 at Michigan State in East Lansing, Michigan at 6 p.m. on Peacock

Feb. 24 at Illinois in Champaign, Illinois at 1:15 p.m. on BTN

Feb. 27 against Penn State in Iowa City at 8 p.m. on BTN

March 2 at Northwestern in Evanston, Illinois at 4:30 p.m. on BTN

March 10 against Illinois in Iowa City at 6 p.m. on FS1

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.