Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

‘I’m just happy to be here’: WWII veteran celebrates 107 years of life

Kentucky officials celebrated the birthday of the commonwealth’s oldest known WWII veteran on Monday. Oakley Hacker turned 107 years old. (SOURCE: WBKO)
By RJ Johnson and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT/Gray News) - A man believed to be the oldest World War II veteran in Kentucky just celebrated his 107th birthday.

Oakley Hacker served in the U.S. Navy during the war.

Hacker’s friends and family gathered with him Monday at the Eastern Kentucky Veterans Center to celebrate.

“I feel good about it, nothing hurts me ever,” Hacker said.

Hacker was honored by Senate President Robert Stivers, who said it is great to honor someone who put his life on the line for his country.

“Thank you for all you’ve done and your service, Mr. Hacker,” he told the veteran. “It was a little time-consuming but well worth the time.”

Stivers said it is important to remember a part of history, and hearing all of the stories from Hacker puts it all in perspective.

“He was talking about the bank collapse in the Great Depression,” Stivers said. “You don’t know people that experienced that. Young people, even people of my age, (should) visit with people like Oakley Hacker.”

Hacker said he is taking things one step at a time in his old age.

“No plans at all, just take them as they come,” he said.

While celebrating his day with cake and ice cream, Hacker said he does not have a secret to living long.

“I don’t know if there’s a secret to it or not, I’m just happy to be here,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WYMT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The closure is due to a threat made on social media that is under investigation.
Cedar Rapids Schools will reopen Tuesday following threat
Cedar Rapids parents react to threatening social media posts
Cedar Rapids parents react to threatening social media posts
Kaden Wilken
Update: Missing teen found dead
The 2023 MHS Homecoming Court: Front row left to right: Senior Queen Candidates Caitlyn...
High school student collapses, dies during homecoming festivities, officials say
Cedar Rapids Community School District returns to school after threat
‘There is no such thing as a joke’: CRCSD goes back to school after threat circulates on social media

Latest News

The Cedar Rapids Community School District closed all schools on October 2nd following a threat...
LIVE: Cedar Rapids Schools, Police give update to social media threat and investigation
FILE - A vial containing 2mg of fentanyl, which will kill a human if ingested into the body, is...
US announces sweeping action against Chinese fentanyl supply chain producers
generic graphic
National Emergency Alert poses concerns for victims in domestic violence situations, rape crisis center says
SCOTUS case questions who can sue for ADA violations
SCOTUS case questions who can sue for ADA violations
Richard Bailey Granger is shown in this booking photo.
Former Alabama middle school teacher facing sexual abuse charges, authorities say