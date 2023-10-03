Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Illinois man to plead guilty in 2021 fatal wrong-way crash on I-380 in Cedar Rapids

Tyler Lee will plead guilty Tuesday and learn his sentencing following a deadly wrong-way crash on I-380 near downtown Cedar Rapids.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 6:04 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man will plead guilty Tuesday and learn his sentencing for a deadly wrong-way crash on I-380 near downtown Cedar Rapids.

Investigators said Tyler Lee, of Rockton, Illinois, was driving a truck that hit an SUV in March 2021.

David Nguyen, 23, who was in the SUV, was killed, and two other people in the vehicle were seriously hurt.

Lee turned himself in after police issued warrants for his arrests.

His hearing is set for 9 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The closure is due to a threat made on social media that is under investigation.
Cedar Rapids Schools will reopen Tuesday following threat
Kaden Wilken
Update: Missing teen found dead
The 2023 MHS Homecoming Court: Front row left to right: Senior Queen Candidates Caitlyn...
High school student collapses, dies during homecoming festivities, officials say
Marion police have canceled the Operation Quickfind for Lucas James Bates.
Operation Quickfind canceled: Lucas James Bates
Cedar Rapids parents react to threatening social media posts
Cedar Rapids parents react to threatening social media posts

Latest News

A driver had to be airlifted to the hospital after a rollover crash on Monday night.
Driver airlifted to hospital after Linn County rollover crash
Five Iowa restaurants are vying for Iowa's Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin, including one from...
Five finalists for 21st annual Iowa Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin Contest revealed
The Dubuque City Council is approving millions of dollars in grants from the federal government.
Dubuque City Council approve grants for infrastructure improvements
A driver had to be airlifted to the hospital after a rollover crash on Monday night.
Driver airlifted to hospital after Linn County rollover crash