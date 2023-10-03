Illinois man to plead guilty in 2021 fatal wrong-way crash on I-380 in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man will plead guilty Tuesday and learn his sentencing for a deadly wrong-way crash on I-380 near downtown Cedar Rapids.

Investigators said Tyler Lee, of Rockton, Illinois, was driving a truck that hit an SUV in March 2021.

David Nguyen, 23, who was in the SUV, was killed, and two other people in the vehicle were seriously hurt.

Lee turned himself in after police issued warrants for his arrests.

His hearing is set for 9 a.m.

