Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Driver airlifted to hospital after Linn County rollover crash

A driver had to be airlifted to the hospital after a rollover crash on Monday night.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 6:10 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A driver had to be airlifted to the hospital after a rollover crash on Monday night.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said it happened in the area of Ely Road and Hoosier Creek Road a little before 7:30 p.m.

The sheriff’s office said the driver crossed into a lane of traffic, went into a ditch and rolled the vehicle.

The vehicle stopped on its side in a farm field.

First responders took the driver to the hospital.

The sheriff’s office is investigating.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The closure is due to a threat made on social media that is under investigation.
Cedar Rapids Schools will reopen Tuesday following threat
Kaden Wilken
Update: Missing teen found dead
The 2023 MHS Homecoming Court: Front row left to right: Senior Queen Candidates Caitlyn...
High school student collapses, dies during homecoming festivities, officials say
Marion police have canceled the Operation Quickfind for Lucas James Bates.
Operation Quickfind canceled: Lucas James Bates
Cedar Rapids parents react to threatening social media posts
Cedar Rapids parents react to threatening social media posts

Latest News

Tyler Lee will plead guilty Tuesday and learn his sentencing following a deadly wrong-way crash...
Illinois man to plead guilty in 2021 fatal wrong-way crash on I-380 in Cedar Rapids
Five Iowa restaurants are vying for Iowa's Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin, including one from...
Five finalists for 21st annual Iowa Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin Contest revealed
The Dubuque City Council is approving millions of dollars in grants from the federal government.
Dubuque City Council approve grants for infrastructure improvements
A driver had to be airlifted to the hospital after a rollover crash on Monday night.
Driver airlifted to hospital after Linn County rollover crash