Driver airlifted to hospital after Linn County rollover crash

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A driver had to be airlifted to the hospital after a rollover crash on Monday night.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said it happened in the area of Ely Road and Hoosier Creek Road a little before 7:30 p.m.

The sheriff’s office said the driver crossed into a lane of traffic, went into a ditch and rolled the vehicle.

The vehicle stopped on its side in a farm field.

First responders took the driver to the hospital.

The sheriff’s office is investigating.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.