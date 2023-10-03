Driver airlifted to hospital after Linn County rollover crash
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 6:10 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A driver had to be airlifted to the hospital after a rollover crash on Monday night.
The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said it happened in the area of Ely Road and Hoosier Creek Road a little before 7:30 p.m.
The sheriff’s office said the driver crossed into a lane of traffic, went into a ditch and rolled the vehicle.
The vehicle stopped on its side in a farm field.
First responders took the driver to the hospital.
The sheriff’s office is investigating.
