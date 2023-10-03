CRCSD sees 60% attendance days after social media threats, students react

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It was a quiet day on Tuesday for many students at Jefferson High School as they made note of the many empty seats. Not only did they notice the change in class sizes, but the shift in mood among those who were there.

“Every single class only had about 4 to 5 people in it at a time. No one was really there and the people that were here weren’t really comfortable at all,” said Jefferson Student, Malia Conun-Park.

The district added police and district staff Tuesday, banned backpacks unless they were clear, and reduced how people could enter and leave schools... in an attempt to increase a sense of safety. But with the source of the threat still unknown during the school day, many still didn’t feel safe.

“I didn’t think anything of it because I was also scared as well. I was thinking, like, what if there’s not enough security. Cause there was only one cop here and I was thinking, like, what is one cop going to do,” said Jefferson Student, Zuwena Msafiri.

For these reasons, among others, many parents kept their children home for the day.

“I don’t want them to be a statistic,” said Libbi Sessions who has several children who go to school in the CRCSD. “As a mom and as somebody who cares a lot about the people that interact with my kids every day, I can’t willingly send them to school knowing that this could be a hoax, this could be a real thing. I don’t know and I’m not willing to chance it.”

And unfortunately, this is still something that some students almost come to expect.

“It’s not new or anything because it usually happens about once every year,” said Conun-Park. “It’s sad honestly because there’s a lot of people that don’t really care for their children, they leave them unattended, they get bullied and then this stuff happens.”

