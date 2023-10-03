Show You Care
Arizona man charged in Dubuque attempted murder case

By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A 29-year-old from Arizona has been arrested in connection with a June attempted murder case in Dubuque.

On June 25th, police responded to the 3000 block of Pennsylvania Avenue for a report of an injured subject. Police arrived to find a 32-year-old victim unconscious in the residence. Attempts to wake the victim up were unsuccessful and she was taken to a nearby hospital. Another individual living inside the residence told police they observed the suspect assault the victim and then take the victim’s vehicle and leave the area.

After regaining consciousness at the hospital, the victim told police that she was with her children when a subject came through the back door uninvited. An argument ensued between the two of them, at which point she was punched in the face, pushed into a wall, and strangled to the point of losing consciousness.

Officials found the victim’s vehicle unoccupied in the 1700 block of Madison St. They lifted several fingerprints from the vehicle, identifying prints that belonged to Timothy Woods of Phoenix, Arizona. The victim confirmed to police that Woods was the individual who assaulted her.

Woods was charged with:

  • Attempt to Commit Murder,
  • Willful injury Causing Serious Injury,
  • Domestic Assault with Strangulation,
  • Domestic Assault with Injury,
  • First-degree Harassment,
  • Child Endangerment
  • Operating a Vehicle Without the Owner’s Consent.

