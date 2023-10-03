All-In Grocers opening offers new opportunities for Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Waterloo celebrated a new marker of progress on Tuesday.

Dozens of community members gathered for the opening of several new community spaces, including All-In Grocers, Grandma’s Hands Restaurant, the Ms. Willie Mae Wright Community Center, and the 1619 Freedom School.

“We got here tonight by perseverance, teamwork, and getting it done,” said All-In Developer and Waterloo resident Rodney Anderson.

Rodney Anderson, the developer behind the 28,000-square-foot building, says All-In is an essential step toward dismantling racial and economic inequities within Waterloo.

The city once again ranked among the nation’s worst places for Black people to live, coming in sixth in this year’s “24/7 Wall Street” list.

“What All-In will do for the community is not only give the community hope but give it an economic equal system that we can just build off of,” said Anderson.

In addition to being the first grocery store built in the Walnut Neighborhood in decades, All-In and its neighboring organizations offer employment for the formerly incarcerated, an after-school literacy program, and community space for all ages.

”All-In Grocers providing jobs, providing job training, have a community center, and make taking us from being a food desert, to a place where you can actually find fresh produce and vegetables, to me, is a great inspiration to this entire community, and only part of our efforts to move our community forward.” said Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart.

As for what’s next, Anderson hopes that All-In will serve as an example of progress to inspire Waterloo and beyond.

“The hope for All-In is there’s another All-In out there in another city, that they can, you know, take this model and spread it to their community... But one of the biggest things is, knowing that in our community that this could be the lightning rod to make other developments, such as housing, happen,” said Anderson.

