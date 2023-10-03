AI-generated content is making harder to tell what’s real and what’s fake

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A University of Iowa professor said AI-generated content has become nearly impossible to avoid.

Videos that look and sound like the University of Iowa Offensive Coordinator Brian Ferentz are popping up on social media, but they aren’t real.

“It sounded just like Coach Brian, Oh, my god,” said Hawkeye Center Logan Jones.

“It’s Clever and entertaining and all that stuff,” said Head Coach Kirk Ferentz.

The video appeared to originate from a post on ‘X’ formerly known as Twitter. AI is also showing up in political ads airing in Iowa. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ PAC “Never Back Down” uses an AI-generated voice of former President Trump articulating a post he made on social media.

“It’s incredibly hard to recognize whether you are being manipulated by computer-generated media that is not real and doesn’t reflect anything that was ever said or ever happened,” said Assistant Computer Science Professor Rishab Nithyanand.

Nithyananad showed how easy it was to use other forms of AI such as Chat GPT to make up stories and make them look like they were written for national media sites.

“I can just spin up a fake website that takes me maybe ten minutes, and I can make this an article,” he said. “What’s funny is that Sarah Jennings probably isn’t real.”

Making wAI-generated videos uses a lot of videos to recognize how someone talks and how to re-create your voice, but some applications only need a small sample of audio to recreate something close.

“These are all types of content that make platforms profitable, so if they are rationally economic agents, it’s not in their best interest to do much,” he said.

While he said those companies likely won’t do much, he said something needs to change to help make it more obvious about what’s real and what’s fake.

“It needs to get to a point where it is more economically sensible to handle these issues than to not,” he said.

Nithyananad said people need to question what they see on social media no matter how real the content looks.

“It’s kind of scary how AI can do that kind of stuff and how the world is changing,” said Jones.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.