Wartburg scores 13 unanswered against Coe in their first comeback win

WAVERLY, Iowa (KCRG) - The No. 4 Wartburg Knights had never trailed before facing Coe, but they got down early.

The Kohawks went up 14-0 on Wartburg, but Wartburg head coach Chris Winter was proud of how his team responded.

“You get down like that, it takes some mental fortitude and some fight, and I think our guys just believe. They got each other’s backs,” Winter said. “We got down 14-0 there was no panic on the sideline.”

