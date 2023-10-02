Wartburg scores 13 unanswered against Coe in their first comeback win
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
WAVERLY, Iowa (KCRG) - The No. 4 Wartburg Knights had never trailed before facing Coe, but they got down early.
The Kohawks went up 14-0 on Wartburg, but Wartburg head coach Chris Winter was proud of how his team responded.
“You get down like that, it takes some mental fortitude and some fight, and I think our guys just believe. They got each other’s backs,” Winter said. “We got down 14-0 there was no panic on the sideline.”
Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.