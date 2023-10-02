Unseasonably hot temperatures take a turn midweek
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We have a few more unseasonably warm days on the way before more typical October temperatures move in behind a series of cold fronts later this week.
Highs will climb to the mid and upper 80s. A few low 90s could again sneak in in the far south or west, but overall temperatures will be a few degrees cooler than the weekend and records look to be just out of reach.
Look for a similar day tomorrow but with a few more clouds building in through the day as a cold front advances into the area. This could bring some scattered rain Tuesday night and Wednesday along with temperatures cooling to the 70s. A second cold front Friday sends us down to the upper 50s and 60s.
