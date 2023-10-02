Unseasonably hot temperatures take a turn midweek

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We have a few more unseasonably warm days on the way before more typical October temperatures move in behind a series of cold fronts later this week.

Highs will climb to the mid and upper 80s. A few low 90s could again sneak in in the far south or west, but overall temperatures will be a few degrees cooler than the weekend and records look to be just out of reach.

Unseasonably warm temperatures are with us again today. (KCRG)

Unlike this weekend, it looks like we will fall a few degrees short of record highs today. (KCRG)

Look for a similar day tomorrow but with a few more clouds building in through the day as a cold front advances into the area. This could bring some scattered rain Tuesday night and Wednesday along with temperatures cooling to the 70s. A second cold front Friday sends us down to the upper 50s and 60s.

Rain chances pick up late Tuesday into Wednesday as a cold front moves through. This will knock temperatures down to the 70s, falling even further on Friday behind a second front. (KCRG)

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.