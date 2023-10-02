Threats made to CRCSD align with national rise in electronic threats to schools

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In an ever-changing digital world, making a threat is as easy as clicking a button. And with such ease of access, threats like the one affecting Cedar Rapids Community School District are becoming more common.

“Because of how easy it is to gain access to social media, and how prevalent it is with our children today, it does make it that much easier.” said ProCircular Chief Technology Officer Brandon Potter.

According to National School Safety and Security Services, roughly 37% of threats have historically been sent electronically, with schools seeing a 158% increase in threats as of 2016.

And users are able to disguise themselves more than ever, making it harder for law enforcement to investigate.

“What could make it more difficult is technologies such as virtual private networks or VPNs, or things that hide your identity or allow you to appear like you’re coming from a different location than maybe down the road from the school or in your local community.” said Potter.

But because social media was inherently created to share information and communicate, Potter says individual actions like reporting posts can make it faster and easier for law enforcement to investigate.

“It’s really effective. It might not be immediately effective, but because of all the data analysis that’s being done - right wrong or indifferent form a privacy perspective - reporting that increases that score that that system looks at. And if multiple people are reporting it from the same source, they can then attribute higher scores or threat or risk scores.” said Potter.

He also says law enforcement agencies also have pre-existing relationships with virtually all social media companies, which can also make it easier for them to locate, investigate, and resolve any threats made under the anonymity of social media. And for parents whose children may be exposed to these types of threats online, Potter recommends creating a safe and open environment for children to feel safe to bring any threats to an adult’s attention without fear of repercussions.

