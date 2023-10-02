Temperatures stay well above normal to start work, school week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - While thermometers will be a little lower today, the overall look and feel to the weather will be similar to the weekend.

We’re still in a stagnant weather pattern, with a big area of high pressure in control of the weather in the central and eastern United States. As a result, changes are small, but a somewhat cooler start to the day leads into a technically cooler finish, with highs still pushing into the upper 80s and low 90s for Monday. Dew points have fallen a little bit since the weekend, so what was already only slightly humid conditions should be a little bit better.

Tuesday will feature similar conditions again, with highs likely matching their lofty heights of Monday. The most noticeable change will be a gradual increase in some cloud cover as we go throughout the day, thanks to the approach of a storm system and its associated cold front.

The front carries with it a chance for a few showers and storms, starting Tuesday night into Wednesday. Due to the progressively-moving nature of the front, and a lack of stronger forcing and moisture, rainfall amounts with this chance will be fairly light. Things dry out by Wednesday night into Thursday, with temperatures in the 70s for highs on both days.

A second cold front passes by later in the week, and it’s looking to be a little faster than initially anticipated. This means much cooler air is already here by Friday, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s continuing through the weekend. As the cool air moves in, winds could pick up on Friday, likely easing a bit by Saturday and Sunday.

