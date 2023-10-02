South Tama County School District 1 of 13 to receive GEAR UP grant

TAMA, Iowa (KCRG) - An eastern Iowa school district is getting funding through the federal government with the goal to help support the futures of students.

It’s the second time the South Tama County Community School District has received this money. This time, the district is using the “GEAR UP” grant to expand its program so more students can get involved.

In all, 13 school districts across the state will get part of the nearly 26 million dollars in grant money from the US Department of Education.

Some students at South Tama County Community School District who have participated in the “GEAR UP” grant say it has changed their outlook on their futures.

”At first, I didn’t want to go to college at all. I just didn’t know what to do. Nothing really interested me,” said junior Evelyn Fonseca. Before the GEAR UP program, she didn’t have any plans once she graduates from high school.

“But with “GEAR UP,” we started going to different colleges and I saw their medical field things and that just interested me a lot,” Fonseca said. Now she’s taking certified nursing assistant classes at Marshalltown Community College- all while she’s finishing high school.

Other students are using the program to explore their options, seeing what life after high school has to offer.

“I’m still not sure what I want to do, but it might help me have a better idea. It’s nice to know that since the program follows us, that I will not be leaving high school without a plan.,” said junior Hannah Houghton.

And the program has followed them- from when they were sophomores to when they become seniors, exposing them to apprenticeships, college, or whatever training they need after high school.

“And our goal here at South Tama is that every student graduates with a plan,” said Dan Lopez, a counselor at the high school. “So, this just gives us more resources not only with this class of students but now the 7th graders for this years as well.”

This latest money will now reach even younger students, helping kids from 7th grade to 12th grade to think about careers after high school.

”It’s all about having a plan for all students and starting young with this opportunity of started a little younger I’m very excited to see where this can take us with these plans for our students here,” said Ben Adams, South Tama County School District middle school principal.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.