Shed declared total loss after Dubuque County fire

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) -Dubuque County officials say a shed is a total loss after a fire early Saturday morning. Fire crews responded to 1019 Aitchison Road around 4:15 a.m. for a structure fire. They say a shed was found fully engulfed in flames, and is a total loss estimated at one hundred thousand dollars.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

