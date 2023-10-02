Show You Care
Shed declared total loss after Dubuque County fire
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) -Dubuque County officials say a shed is a total loss after a fire early Saturday morning. Fire crews responded to 1019 Aitchison Road around 4:15 a.m. for a structure fire. They say a shed was found fully engulfed in flames, and is a total loss estimated at one hundred thousand dollars.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

