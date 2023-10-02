Our weather goes from sweaty to sweatshirts later this week
Updated: 55 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - For one more day, our weather stays hot for the month of October.
Highs again reach the upper 80s to the lower 90s for one more day. A pair of cold fronts move through the state. The first on Wednesday brings a chance of showers and storms. Highs fall into the 70s for highs until Friday. A second cold front passes on Friday getting colder air through Monday. Highs fall into the 50s and 60s finally giving us a natural fall-like feel. Have a great night!
Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.