Our weather goes from sweaty to sweatshirts later this week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - For one more day, our weather stays hot for the month of October.

The latest satellite and radar data. (KCRG)

Highs again reach the upper 80s to the lower 90s for one more day. A pair of cold fronts move through the state. The first on Wednesday brings a chance of showers and storms. Highs fall into the 70s for highs until Friday. A second cold front passes on Friday getting colder air through Monday. Highs fall into the 50s and 60s finally giving us a natural fall-like feel. Have a great night!

Help keep kids warm this winter by donating to Coats for Kids. You donations stay right here in eastern Iowa. For more information or to donate online, go to kcrg.com/care. (KCRG)

