Operation Quickfind: Lucas James Bates
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Marion Police Department has issued an Operation Quickfind for Lucas James Bates. Lucas is a 14-year-old white male with brown eyes and brown hair. He is 5 ft. 7 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds.

Lucas was last seen wearing a black shirt, gray sweatpants, and black shoes on October 1st at 6:00 p.m. at Navajo Drive in Marion.

If you have any information, please contact the Marion Police Department at 319-377-1511.

