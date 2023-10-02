One person dead after Franklin County Crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - At 3:20 p.m. on October 1st, 84-year-old Robert Norman Irwin from Hampton, Iowa was driving a golf cart. Irwin was stopped at Highway 65 on 170th street and failed to yield the right of way to a motorcycle. The motorcycle hit the golf cart in the northbound lane on Highway 65. Irwin was taken to Franklin General Hospital, but died.

The Iowa State Patrol is investigating the crash. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, E & E Repair, and Franklin General EMS all assisted with the incident.

