Matt Campbell says he’s proud of Rocco Becht’s leadership, even in losing effort

“That’s what leaders do, they lead when it’s going well and they lead when it doesn’t go well and I appreciate that about Rocco.”
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa State’s Rocco Becht had great moments on Saturday - like two touchdowns of 50 yards or more - and poor moments - like an interception returned for a TD.

Through it all, it was his leadership that stood out to Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell.

“The first guy leading on that sideline the entire night was Rocco Becht,” Campbell said. “That’s what leaders do, they lead when it’s going well and they lead when it doesn’t go well and I appreciate that about Rocco.”

“He’ll grow and get better.”

Becht finished 14-of-33 through the air with 188 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

On his leadership, Becht said he “got into” his teammates.

“Sometimes you gotta get in them a little, so their confidence goes up, their energy goes up.” Becht said. “I’m proud of the guys.”

