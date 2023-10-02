Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

LeBron James says Bronny is doing well, working to play for USC this season after cardiac episode

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, left, accepts the award for best record-breaking performance...
Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, left, accepts the award for best record-breaking performance from his sons, Bronny James, center, and Bryce James, at the ESPY awards July 12, 2023, in Los Angeles. Bronny James was hospitalized in stable condition Tuesday, July 25, 2023, a day after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at the University of Southern California, a family spokesman said.(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — LeBron James says his son, Bronny, is progressing in his rehabilitation from cardiac arrest in hopes of playing for the University of Southern California this season.

James gave the update on his 18-year-old son Monday when the Los Angeles Lakers held their annual media day ahead of training camp.

“Bronny is doing extremely well,” James said. “He has begun his rehab process to get back on the floor this season with his teammates at USC. (With) the successful surgery that he had, he’s on the up-and-up. It’s definitely a whirlwind, a lot of emotions for our family this summer. But the best thing we have is each other.”

Bronny James went into cardiac arrest during a workout at the Galen Center in late July. LeBron James praised USC’s training staff and coaches for saving Bronny’s life with their quick responses after Bronny was stricken.

Bronny is attending classes at USC and spending time with his teammates while he gets back to full strength. LeBron said the health scare was frightening for the family, but ultimately made them stronger.

“We stuck by each other,” James said. “We gave Bronny strength throughout the whole process. We’re happy to see where he is today, and we look forward to seeing what his future still has in store for him.”

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The closure is due to a threat made on social media that is under investigation.
Cedar Rapids Schools are closed Monday due to threat
Kaden Wilken
Update: Missing teen found dead
Update: Identity of Pedestrian who died in Fairfax crash revealed
Update: Identity of pedestrian who died in Fairfax crash revealed
Marion police have canceled the Operation Quickfind for Lucas James Bates.
Operation Quickfind canceled: Lucas James Bates
The 2023 MHS Homecoming Court: Front row left to right: Senior Queen Candidates Caitlyn...
High school student collapses, dies during homecoming festivities, officials say

Latest News

Therese Michels from UnityPoint Health – St. Luke's Hospital Breast and Bone joins us to talk...
What you need to know about mammograms
Americans generally think college campuses are far friendlier to liberal views than...
Poll: College campuses quiet conservatives
President Joe Biden applauds as actress Selma Blair speaks during an event to celebrate the...
Selma Blair helps White House salute landmark disability legislation
Lori McWhorter died Friday after her vehicle was hit by a Jeep, authorities said.
School district mourns loss of award-winning teacher killed in crash
Roses rest on the Senate desk of late North Dakota Republican state Sen. Doug Larsen, at the...
North Dakota state senator, his wife and 2 kids killed in Utah plane crash