Iowa nonprofit rescues owl stuck in soccer net at Luther College

An Iowa nonprofit helped rescue a Great Horned Owl that had gotten tangled in a soccer net at...
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa nonprofit rescued a Great Horned Owl that had gotten tangled in a soccer net at Luther College.

The Raptor Resource Project shared images of the rescue on its Facebook page on Monday morning, saying the college and the Decorah Police Department reached out for help.

“RRP’s master bander David Kester removed the net from the GHO’s wings, body, and neck in expert fashion before checking it for injuries and setting it on the ground to recover,” the nonprofit wrote in the post. “In no time at all, it was up and flying!”

We got a call from the Decorah Police Department last night regarding a Great Horned Owl tangled in a soccer net at...

Posted by Raptor Resource Project on Monday, October 2, 2023

