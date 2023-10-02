Show You Care
Former President Trump to make campaign stop in Cedar Rapids, Waterloo

Trump campaigned in Ottumwa on Sunday
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Former President Donald Trump will make campaign stops in Cedar Rapids and Waterloo on Saturday.

The stop in Waterloo will be at the National Cattle Congress, at 257 Ansborough Avenue, at 1:30 p.m., with doors opening at 10:30 a.m.

The stop in Cedar Rapids will be at the DoubleTree By Hilton Cedar Rapids Convention Complex, at 350 First Avenue NE, at 4 p.m.

Doors are expected to open for the Cedar Rapids event at 1 p.m.

