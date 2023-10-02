Farmersburg 9-year-old named Kid Captain for Iowa Homecoming game against Purdue

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - An 8-year-old from Farmersburg will be a Kid Captain this weekend when the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Purdue Boilermakers.

The University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital announced Max Schlee as the Kid Captain for the Iowa Homecoming game on Oct. 7.

The hospital said as a newborn, Max was diagnosed with medium-chain acyl-coenzyme A dehydrogenase deficiency, a rare disorder, which left untreated, can lead to brain damage, coma and sudden death.

Max also underwent surgeries and treatment for cleft palate.

He’s now 8-years-old, and enjoys sports.

Since 2009, the hospital has partnered with the Iowa Hawkeyes to pick kid captains to honor and celebrate their inspirational stories.

