Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Disney sued for ‘injurious wedgie’ at water park

Disney is being sued over “severe” injuries allegedly caused by a “wedgie” from a waterslide.
Disney is being sued over “severe” injuries allegedly caused by a “wedgie” from a waterslide.(Source: Walt Disney World via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A woman is suing Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, claiming an “injurious wedgie” from a waterslide sent her to the hospital.

In her lawsuit, Emma McGuinness says the incident happened at Typhoon Lagoon in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, four years ago when said she went down the Humunga Kowabunga waterslide, which Disney describes as an almost-vertical five-story fall.

McGuinness claims the attraction pushed her garments into her body, causing bleeding.

She says she went to the hospital in an ambulance and later sought gynecological repairs.

Her husband is suing too, effectively claiming the alleged harm to his wife’s body also affects him.

The lawsuit is seeking more than $50,000 in damages, not including “interest and costs.”

Disney did not immediately return a request for comment.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The closure is due to a threat made on social media that is under investigation.
Cedar Rapids Schools are closed Monday due to threat
Kaden Wilken
Update: Missing teen found dead
Update: Identity of Pedestrian who died in Fairfax crash revealed
Update: Identity of pedestrian who died in Fairfax crash revealed
Marion police have canceled the Operation Quickfind for Lucas James Bates.
Operation Quickfind canceled: Lucas James Bates
The 2023 MHS Homecoming Court: Front row left to right: Senior Queen Candidates Caitlyn...
High school student collapses, dies during homecoming festivities, officials say

Latest News

Therese Michels from UnityPoint Health – St. Luke's Hospital Breast and Bone joins us to talk...
What you need to know about mammograms
Americans generally think college campuses are far friendlier to liberal views than...
Poll: College campuses quiet conservatives
FILE - Russ Francis charges ahead four yards for the Patriots as the Colts' Derrel Luce has a...
Plane crash in Lake Placid kills 2, including former NFL Pro Bowler
Roses rest on the Senate desk of late North Dakota Republican state Sen. Doug Larsen, at the...
North Dakota state senator, his wife and 2 kids killed in Utah plane crash
Morraine Lake in Banff National Park. Canadian park officials said two people were killed in a...
Grizzly bear kills 2 people at Banff National Park, officials say