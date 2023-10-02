Cedar Rapids Schools are closed Monday due to threat

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Community School District has closed all schools on Monday, October 2nd. The closure is due to a threat made on social media that is under investigation.

This includes all school sites. Therefore, there is no Champions Daycare and no morning athletic activities. Staff who work at the Educational Leadership and Support Center have been told to report to work.

In an email to families and staff the Cedar Rapids School District said “We understand that the news of school closure due to a threat made on social media by an unidentified person may concern you. We assure you that the safety and well-being of our students, staff, and community is paramount to us. Our dedicated team at CRCSD and the Cedar Rapids Police Department in conjunction with state public safety agencies and the FBI, has been working over the last 24 hours to investigate this threat.”

The district will have more information on Monday afternoon.

