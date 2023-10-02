Bennett principal named Principal of the Year by American Heart Association

BENNETT, Iowa (KCRG) - After encouraging students to raise more than 5000 dollars for the American Heart Association, Jeremiah Costello, Principal of Bennett Elementary, is known as a bit of a local hero.

Last school year, his students started the Kids Heart Challenge, which encourages healthy heart habits as well as CPR and stoke awareness. That’s when he knew he would have to get creative to incentivize students to fundraise again this year.

“Our PE teacher really was like, just kind of threw out the idea: ‘What if we, you know, for our ultimate goal, slept on the roof?’ We did a halfway incentive halfway through where they’d get extra PE time.” said Costello.

Originally, their fundraising goal was $2500. But after raising more than 5000 dollars, Costello took it to the next level. He and Bennett’s physical education teacher Casey Strub slept on the roof of the school in tents and dressed in hippo and pig onesies back in May.

“I’m kind of always up for a good time, and that’s what led to some of the incentives we put in place that I think really made a big difference this year.” said Costello.

After seeing all his hard work and enthusiasm, local American Heart Association staff wanted to recognize his work, so they nominated Costello for Principal of the Year for the AHA’s in-school programs.

“We actually just nominated him at our Eastern Iowa office, just because of the work that they did here. They’re a really small community, and they set an extra high goal for their school and town. And the team here, they just went above and beyond... because they made it so special we wanted to nominate them for this award.” said American Heart Association School Engagement Director Sydney Rogers.

On September 12th, Costello was named Principal of the Year by the American Heart association. He was one of only 19 individuals across the country to be recognized for their work.

“Kind of shocking, to be completely honest with you! I mean, Bennett is a relatively small community - I think we’re fantastic and we’re doing great stuff and I think everyone should move here - but with that being said, I know there are much larger communities that are doing just as great of things. And so, being nominated, it was shocking but also a nice feel-good.” said Costello.

Although Costello and his staff are still working on ideas for next year’s incentives, he wants to give his all for his students and community, no matter where it takes him.

“I tell the kids every day, but, you know, we just love having them here we’re hoping we’re setting them up for success. And, again, it’s a great community and I’m honored to be their principal and have such support... One of my messages really to put out to like my own kids and the kids here at school and the staff is, you know, if you say “yes,” put a little extra effort into things, and you get such a big return.” said Costello.

