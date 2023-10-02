Advocates and elected officials discuss housing struggles in Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Advocates and elected officials in Dubuque are working to address the housing crisis there. Sunday night, Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement held a forum during which people could tell their elected officials about the struggles they’d experienced firsthand.

”I was born in the fifties and I’m still living in the fifties,” said one man who attended the forum. “This is unacceptable for Dubuque.“

“It’s getting harder to find trust in people that don’t understand the problems that we’re going through,” said another attendee, who asked people to raise their hands if they made at least $40,000 a year. “As elected officials, you are disconnected.”

Activists shared anecdotes, but there is also data to back up what they’re experiencing. According to Dubuque officials, the city will need 1,100 more units in the next five years.

“We see the need in our vacancy rate being so low,” said Alexis Steger, Housing Director for the city. “We’re at 2-3%. In some of the studies that we’re seeing, an average around the state is like 7-9%.”

Last month, advocates with Iowa CCI went to a Dubuque City Council meeting to ask that a historic building being turned into apartments include more affordable options. Sunday night, elected officials reiterated how those kinds of projects are how the market itself can be the solution.

“The more housing you have, the more that the really terrible properties just don’t even—people don’t need to go there,” said Mayor Brad Cavanagh.

However, the activists said simply increasing supply is not going to be enough.

“We tried trickle economies down for forty years— it doesn’t work!” said one man.

Mayor Cavanagh and City Council members Katy Wethal and Danny Sprank all sat at the head of the church taking notes and admitting when there was a problem for which they didn’t immediately have an answer. They also said meetings like the one Sunday night, along with the active involvement of the community, were how Dubuque was going to make progress.

“We’re not always going to agree on every detail about a certain development or how things are going, but we are going to be able to have a real discussion and, most importantly, form a relationship that we can use to be able to do real work together down the line, said Mayor Cavanagh.

