33rd annual Especially For You Race Against Breast Cancer sets registration record

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A record number of people showed up in downtown Cedar Rapids to walk and raise money to help end breast cancer.

More than 16,000 people participated in the 33rd annual Especially For You Race Against Breast Cancer.

This event raised more than 531 thousand dollars to help people battling the cancer pay for screenings and other services.

One women Julie Price, who survived breast cancer came from Indiana to take part and says this event lets her know she’s not alone.

“You’re not just a number anymore you are you’re amongst a group of people that have actually been through it and people who care and they know what you’re going through and they know what you’ve been through so they understand,” said Price.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.