Wartburg takes down Coe 27-21 in battle of undefeated teams

In a matchup of undefeated A-R-C rivals, the No. 3 Knights came back from down 14-0 to stay unblemished.
By Jack Lido and KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WAVERLY, Iowa (KCRG) - In a matchup of undefeated A-R-C rivals, the No. 3 Knights came back from down 14-0 to stay unblemished.

An 87-yard interception return touchdown from Jack Shaw put the Kohawks up 7, followed by a Carter Maske-Zamari Bruce TD connection.

But Wartburg showed fight down 14, scoring a pick-six and passing TD of their own.

After Ray Seidel touchdown gave Coe a 21-14 lead, the Knights scored the next 13 points, both via Hunter Clasen touchdown runs.

Clasen finished the game with 149 rushing yards, 12 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Wartburg QB Nile McLaughlin added 226 yards through the air, with one TD and an interception.

Coe QB Carter Maske was 21-of-43 through the air, netting 272 yards, one TD and two interceptions.

