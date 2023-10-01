Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

A warm start to the workweek but cooler temperatures will return

A warm start to the workweek but cooler temperatures will return
By Hannah Messier
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -It was hot again on Sunday with temperatures in the 80s and 90s across Eastern Iowa for the first day of October.

Sunday

More records were broken Sunday afternoon. Cedar Rapids met the record high temperature of 90 degrees. Waterloo broke the previous record of 91 degrees, set in 1897, with a high of 93 on Sunday.

Tonight & Monday

Tonight, will be quiet with lows dropping into the 50s and 60s with a clear sky. Monday will still be very hot for the beginning of October with highs in the 80s and 90s and a mostly sunny sky.

A warm start to the workweek but cooler temperatures will return
A warm start to the workweek but cooler temperatures will return(KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

Tuesday & Beyond

Highs in the 80s are also expected Tuesday, but the forecast will start to change when a cold front is forecasted to travel through the Midwest. Isolated to scattered showers and storms are possible along the front Tuesday night and into Wednesday and highs on Wednesday will be in the 70s. It looks like a second cold front will traverse the region on Friday bringing fall like temperatures to the region with highs in the 60s expected Friday and through the beginning of next week.

A warm start to the workweek but cooler temperatures will return
A warm start to the workweek but cooler temperatures will return(KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Update: Identity of Pedestrian who died in Fairfax crash revealed
Update: Identity of pedestrian who died in Fairfax crash revealed
Kaden Wilken
Update: Missing teen found dead
KCRG-TV9 Friday Night Lights Endzone Week 6
The Cedar Rapids Fire Department logo
Occupants displaced after Cedar Rapids fire
Court documents filed on Wednesday say 24-year-old Drake Brezina was seen by traffic camera...
Washington man charged with homicide by vehicle in fatal Iowa City crash

Latest News

KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Hannah Messier has the latest First Alert...
First Alert Forecast: Sunday Evening, October 1
A warm start to the workweek but cooler temperatures will return
A warm start to the workweek but cooler temperatures will return
Temperatures top out about 20 degrees above normal for this time of year today and we could...
A summer-like start to October, more seasonal weather by next week
We’re starting off October today, but it feels more like July.
First Alert Forecast