CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -It was hot again on Sunday with temperatures in the 80s and 90s across Eastern Iowa for the first day of October.

Sunday

More records were broken Sunday afternoon. Cedar Rapids met the record high temperature of 90 degrees. Waterloo broke the previous record of 91 degrees, set in 1897, with a high of 93 on Sunday.

Tonight & Monday

Tonight, will be quiet with lows dropping into the 50s and 60s with a clear sky. Monday will still be very hot for the beginning of October with highs in the 80s and 90s and a mostly sunny sky.

A warm start to the workweek but cooler temperatures will return (KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

Tuesday & Beyond

Highs in the 80s are also expected Tuesday, but the forecast will start to change when a cold front is forecasted to travel through the Midwest. Isolated to scattered showers and storms are possible along the front Tuesday night and into Wednesday and highs on Wednesday will be in the 70s. It looks like a second cold front will traverse the region on Friday bringing fall like temperatures to the region with highs in the 60s expected Friday and through the beginning of next week.

