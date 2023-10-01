Show You Care
A summer-like start to October, more seasonal weather by next week

We’re starting off October today, but it feels more like July.
By Jan Ryherd
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 5:27 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -We’re starting off October today, but it feels more like July and summer-like warmth continues for the first few days of the month.

Another hot one is on the way today with highs again climbing into the upper 80s and low 90s under a mostly sunny sky. Records are again within reach. Temperatures start their downward trek tomorrow but only by a few degrees – we’ll top out in the mid 80s Monday and Tuesday.

Another hot day is with us as we begin October.
Another hot day is with us as we begin October.(KCRG)
Temperatures top out about 20 degrees above normal for this time of year today and we could...
Temperatures top out about 20 degrees above normal for this time of year today and we could again set records.(KCRG)

Late Tuesday into Wednesday, we’ll see our pattern change with rain and thunderstorm chances returning which sends temperatures back into the 70s and eventually 60s by next weekend with overnight lows dipping to the lower 40s.

A series of cold fronts later this week will send temperatures back to normal and even cooler.
A series of cold fronts later this week will send temperatures back to normal and even cooler.(KCRG)

