Iowa City boxing gym holds clinic for those interested in officiating

Iowa City, Iowa (KCRG) -ICOR Boxing hosted its first USA Boxing official’s certification clinic this afternoon.

Those who went learned about the different roles of being an official, which includes judging, refereeing, and timekeeping.

The gyms owner Clif Johnson says officials also assist people outside of the ring.

“When it comes down to being an official you’re basically helping kids and young adults get a chance to grow at the sport that they care about and be more of a productive community member in general,” Said Johnson.

Following certification, new officials will shadow more experienced officials until they become comfortable working on their own.

Johnson says they plan to hold more of these clinics in the future.

ICOR Boxing will hold its next competition on Saturday, October 28th.

If you missed out on this clinic but are interested in officiating ICOR encourages people to reach out at icorboxing@gmail.com or at (319) 244-8282

