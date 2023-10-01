Fundraiser uses pro wrestling to collect money for three Eastern Iowa families fighting melanoma

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The American Cancer Society estimates in 2023, more than 97,000 will be diagnosed with melanoma, a type of skin cancer.

In February, Jeffrey Neal’s fiancé Amber Grabe found out she had stage four melanoma.

“The journey has been very rough to be honest it’s a journey we wouldn’t wish on anyone it’s something that you go through a lot of very highs and lows,” said Neal

Grabe’s mother & brother are both a part of Impact Pro Wrestling in Algona.

On Saturday, the organization hosted a fundraiser using their special skill sets.

Mitchel Stuefen who is Amber Grabe’s brother said “It’s good at the end of the day for helping somebody else out and i know you you kind of get a better feeling out of it than the normal shows you go out and do on a Friday or Saturday night.”

Grabe wasn’t alone the fundraiser also benefited two other family friends fighting melanoma Jeremy Hynek, and Mark Deyo.

The money raised will help pay for treatment and future bills for all three families But Neal says right now he’s focused on cherishing time with those around him.

“Sometimes its just nice to just forget about the illness for a minute and have everybody just get together and have a good time just talk and enjoy each other’s company,” said Neal.

Those interested in donating can donate on Venmo at @AGJHMDBenefit.

