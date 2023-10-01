Show You Care
DeJean, Hawkeyes, reflect on game-winning touchdown

“Any time number 3 gets the ball I just look for the end zone.”
By Jack Lido
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - “Any time number 3 gets the ball I just look for the end zone.”

That was Iowa senior linebacker Jay Higgins reaction after Iowa’s 26-16 victory over Michigan State, spurred by Cooper DeJean’s 70-yard punt return.

“I mean he’s a special guy and you don’t want to see him in space,” Higgins said. “Coop in space equals good for the Hawkeyes.”

On the return, DeJean broke left, got key blocks from sophomore TJ Hall and redshirt freshman Jayden Montgomery, and took it all the way down the sideline for a touchdown.

“To be honest, I don’t remember a whole lot it was a bunch of adrenaline running through my body,” DeJean said. “When I saw that punt, where it was, my eyes lit up. I knew there was a chance for at least a good 15-20 yards, but then you see guys fighting to lay blocks out there.”

Head coach Kirk Ferentz compared the junior defensive back to Robert Redford’s character in The Natural.

“Really good players don’t look like they are grinding or working that hard out there but they are,” Ferentz said. “Everything he does, it’s almost instinctive or natural to him.”

