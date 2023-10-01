Cornhole tournament raises money for Palo man after major injury

PALO, Iowa (KCRG) - It looked like a cornhole tournament Saturday morning in the Palo Community Center, but really, it was an entire community rallying to help one of their own.

In April, Kurt Odekirk was injured while cleaning up storm damage from his property when a tree fell on him.

“It broke his pelvis and put him in a wheelchair for months. He’s got a lot of medical bills. He’s going to be out of work for probably over a year. He’s a single father with a teenage daughter,” said Bronson Taylor, an organizer of the tournament fundraiser and a long-time friend of Odekirk.

Odekirk’s sister Katrina Roalson said his injury was just the latest in a string of hardships.

“In 2004, there was a big tornado that took out their home. They—everything was strewn across everywhere—and then rebuilt from that. Then the flood of 2008 came through.” Roalson added her brother and his family also were impacted by the flood in 2016 and the 2020 derecho.

However, Roalson and Taylor said Odekirk has been resilient through it all.

“Kurt is the type of person [who will] give you the shirt off his back,” said Taylor. “But he’s also prideful, a little stubborn sometimes. I had to remind him, sometimes you need some help. Let us show you some love and help you and your daughter.”

Organizers said they hoped to raise a couple thousand dollars with the tournament, money that would go a long way to help Odekirk and his family, but they added, whatever the result, putting on the event was just the right thing to do.

“This is the true definition of Iowa strong. Cedar Rapids all the small-town Iowa communities—this is what you do when someone needs help. You help them,” said Taylor.

Roalson has set up a GoFundMe for her brother.

