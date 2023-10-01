Show You Care
After 30-point loss, Matt Campbell points to youth: “That’s not an excuse it’s a reality”

"We continue to learn a lot about ourselves.”
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa State got to within a point of Oklahoma, but the Sooners’ experience and talent ultimately won out.

ISU head coach Matt Campbell says his team is growing, but its youth still shows.

“There’s a lot of young pups out there, and I give our kids a lot of credit, I thought they practiced really well this past week,” Campbell said. “But playing big in the moment and having to be elite in the moment, we continue to learn a lot about ourselves.”

Campbell credited Oklahoma’s playmakers, including quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who had three touchdowns through the air, two on the ground.

“There’s a lot of youth across the board,” Campbell said. “That’s not an excuse it’s a reality. The fact of the matter is we weren’t as good as we needed to be (Saturday), but there was some great growth as well.”

