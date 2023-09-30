Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

UNI takes down Youngstown State 44-41, moves to 1-0 in MVFC play

The logo for the University of Northern Iowa Panthers.
The logo for the University of Northern Iowa Panthers.(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - A 30-yard touchdown pass from Theo Day to Sam Schnee put UNI in front of No. 19 Youngstown State 30-27. The Panthers never relinquished the lead, winning 44-41.

Youngstown State started hot, scoring on their first two possessions of the game to take a 10-0 lead.

Day was stellar throughout the contest, throwing touchdown passes on UNI’s second, third and fourth possessions, and finishing with 337 yards through the air, four touchdowns and one interception.

Tye Edwards carried the load the the Panthers, netting 124 yards on the ground on 21 attempts. Edwards also scored a touchdown in his third straight game.

Youngstown State’s Mitch Davidson threw for 332 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

Tucker Langenberg led UNI with 11 total tackles.

With the win, UNI moves to 2-2, 1-0 in Missouri Valley Football Conference play.

Next, the Panthers travel to Indiana State for a 6:00 p.m. kickoff with the Sycamores.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Court documents filed on Wednesday say 24-year-old Drake Brezina was seen by traffic camera...
Washington man charged with homicide by vehicle in fatal Iowa City crash
An Iowa car collector is getting ready to auction off 100+ classic cars this weekend.
Man is auctioning most of his 150-plus classic cars
Robert Gallery’s name unveiled on Kinnick Stadium’s ‘Ring of Honor’
Robert Gallery’s name unveiled on Kinnick Stadium’s ‘Ring of Honor’
A crash.
Update: Identity of pedestrian who died in Fairfax crash revealed
KCRG-TV9 Friday Night Lights Endzone Week 6

Latest News

KCRG-TV9 Friday Night Lights Endzone Week 6
Robert Gallery’s name unveiled on Kinnick Stadium’s ‘Ring of Honor’
Robert Gallery’s name unveiled on Kinnick Stadium’s ‘Ring of Honor’
Starmont renames gym ‘Cathy Smith Gymnasium’ in honor of long-time employee
Starmont renames gym ‘Cathy Smith Gymnasium’ in honor of long-time employee
FILE - Fans cheer before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and North Texas at Kinnick...
Univ. of Iowa police warn Hawkeye fans of ticket scams