Pedestrian killed in Fairfax crash

FAIRFAX, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was killed on Friday night when they were struck by a vehicle, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 9:00 p.m., the Linn County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of the incident at the Casey’s General Store, located along Williams Boulevard or U.S. Highway 151. Deputies located a man who had been hit by a vehicle on the roadway.

The male pedestrian died at the scene of the incident. The driver of the vehicle appeared to be uninjured, according to officials, but went to a local hospital for precautionary reasons.

The Iowa State Patrol, Fairfax Fire Department, and Area Ambulance Service assisted in the emergency response.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

