Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Pedestrian killed in Fairfax crash

A crash.
A crash.(MGN)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFAX, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was killed on Friday night when they were struck by a vehicle, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 9:00 p.m., the Linn County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of the incident at the Casey’s General Store, located along Williams Boulevard or U.S. Highway 151. Deputies located a man who had been hit by a vehicle on the roadway.

The male pedestrian died at the scene of the incident. The driver of the vehicle appeared to be uninjured, according to officials, but went to a local hospital for precautionary reasons.

The Iowa State Patrol, Fairfax Fire Department, and Area Ambulance Service assisted in the emergency response.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Court documents filed on Wednesday say 24-year-old Drake Brezina was seen by traffic camera...
Washington man charged with homicide by vehicle in fatal Iowa City crash
An Iowa car collector is getting ready to auction off 100+ classic cars this weekend.
Man is auctioning most of his 150-plus classic cars
Robert Gallery’s name unveiled on Kinnick Stadium’s ‘Ring of Honor’
Robert Gallery’s name unveiled on Kinnick Stadium’s ‘Ring of Honor’
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office said 60-year-old Kendall Rhoads, of Grundy Center, faces 13...
Grundy County firefighter arrested for allegedly setting string of fires he later responded to
Kaden Wilken
Chickasaw County officials asking for public’s help in locating missing teen

Latest News

Cale Seydel breaks down his career day in West Branch's 21-17 win over Regina
Cale Seydel breaks down his career day in West Branch's 21-17 win over Regina
West Delaware shuts out Center Point-Urbana
West Delaware shuts out Center Point-Urbana
Looming government shutdown forces nonprofits to make changes
Looming government shutdown forces area nonprofits to make some changes
Iowa's racial disparity in the prison population is 7th highest in the nation
Racial disparity in Iowa corrections system 7th highest in the nation