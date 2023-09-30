Show You Care
Occupants displaced after Cedar Rapids fire

The Cedar Rapids Fire Department logo(CRFD)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 3:00 p.m. on Saturday afternoon Cedar Rapids firefighters responded to a report of a fire in the 1600 block of E Avenue NW.

At the scene, crews found a fire coming from the first floor on the west side of the building. The firefighters entered the home through the front door and found the fire in a first floor room. They quickly extinguished the fire. No one was at home during the fire, however the occupants have been displaced. The home has water, fire, and smoke damage on the first floor.

The Cedar Rapids Fire Department was assisted by the Cedar Rapids Police and the Area Ambulance Service during the incident. The fire is under investigation.

