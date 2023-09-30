Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Above normal temperatures continues on Sunday

Above normal temperatures continues on Sunday
By Hannah Messier
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -We had a hot and sunny afternoon across Eastern Iowa with highs in the upper 80s and low to mid 90s. 

Saturday

We broke the record high temperature for Saturday in Cedar Rapids, which was previously 91. The record high temperature for Saturday in Waterloo, which was 91, was also broken this afternoon. Saturday we reached 93 in Cedar Rapids and 94 in Waterloo.

Tonight & Sunday

Tonight, temperatures will cool into the mid 60s with a mostly clear sky. Sunday looks very similar to what we had on Saturday with highs in the 80s and 90s with lots of sunshine.

Above normal temperatures continues on Sunday
Above normal temperatures continues on Sunday(KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

The Week Ahead

Highs will stay way above normal for the beginning of October,  in the 80s on Monday and Tuesday. However, a cold front will travel through Eastern Iowa on Wednesday bringing in a chance for scattered showers and storms and cooler temperatures in the 70s. Next, a second cold front will move through the Midwest on Friday, finally bringing seasonal temperatures to the area. Isolated to scattered showers will be possible on Friday due to the cold front with highs in the 60s.

Above normal temperatures continues on Sunday
Above normal temperatures continues on Sunday(KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Court documents filed on Wednesday say 24-year-old Drake Brezina was seen by traffic camera...
Washington man charged with homicide by vehicle in fatal Iowa City crash
An Iowa car collector is getting ready to auction off 100+ classic cars this weekend.
Man is auctioning most of his 150-plus classic cars
Robert Gallery’s name unveiled on Kinnick Stadium’s ‘Ring of Honor’
Robert Gallery’s name unveiled on Kinnick Stadium’s ‘Ring of Honor’
A crash.
Update: Identity of pedestrian who died in Fairfax crash revealed
KCRG-TV9 Friday Night Lights Endzone Week 6

Latest News

Above normal temperatures continues on Sunday
Above normal temperatures continues on Sunday
Temperatures are set to break records on Saturday in a good portion of eastern Iowa.
Records set to fall as very warm air mass settles in
Expect temperatures to reach or exceed records today across parts of the area.
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Corey Thompson gives the latest details on what could be a...
First Alert Forecast: Saturday morning, September 30