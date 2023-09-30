CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -We had a hot and sunny afternoon across Eastern Iowa with highs in the upper 80s and low to mid 90s.

Saturday

We broke the record high temperature for Saturday in Cedar Rapids, which was previously 91. The record high temperature for Saturday in Waterloo, which was 91, was also broken this afternoon. Saturday we reached 93 in Cedar Rapids and 94 in Waterloo.

Tonight & Sunday

Tonight, temperatures will cool into the mid 60s with a mostly clear sky. Sunday looks very similar to what we had on Saturday with highs in the 80s and 90s with lots of sunshine.

The Week Ahead

Highs will stay way above normal for the beginning of October, in the 80s on Monday and Tuesday. However, a cold front will travel through Eastern Iowa on Wednesday bringing in a chance for scattered showers and storms and cooler temperatures in the 70s. Next, a second cold front will move through the Midwest on Friday, finally bringing seasonal temperatures to the area. Isolated to scattered showers will be possible on Friday due to the cold front with highs in the 60s.

Above normal temperatures continues on Sunday (KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

