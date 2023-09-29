Show You Care
Waterloo man in custody nearly a month after alleged fatal shooting

Police in Waterloo are searching for a man they say fatally shot another man earlier this month.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - The Waterloo man accused of fatally shooting another man earlier this month is in custody, police said Thursday.

In a press release, police said 32-year-old Corey Crawley allegedly shot and killed 45-year-old Muharrum Quan Johnson, of Waterloo on Sept. 2 at E. 4th Street and Mulberry.

After the shooting, police put out a call for help finding Crawley. Police made the arrest Thursday at 7:20 p.m.

Crawley faces charges of First Degree Murder and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

