Waterloo man in custody nearly a month after alleged fatal shooting

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - The Waterloo man accused of fatally shooting another man earlier this month is in custody, police said Thursday.

In a press release, police said 32-year-old Corey Crawley allegedly shot and killed 45-year-old Muharrum Quan Johnson, of Waterloo on Sept. 2 at E. 4th Street and Mulberry.

After the shooting, police put out a call for help finding Crawley. Police made the arrest Thursday at 7:20 p.m.

Crawley faces charges of First Degree Murder and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

