Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

WATCH: Alliant Energy starts demolition on decommissioned coal plant

By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Iowa (KCRG) - Alliant Energy imploded the stack and baghouse of their decommissioned Lansing Generating Station on Wednesday.

The former coal-fired power plant, which began its operations in 1948, ceased them in 2022. The implosion is part of the decommissioning process.

Officials say the remaining structure is expected to also be imploded later this fall.

You can watch video of the implosion below:

WATCH: Demolition of Lansing plant's smokestack

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Iowa car collector is getting ready to auction off 100+ classic cars this weekend.
Man is auctioning most of his 150-plus classic cars
Court documents filed on Wednesday say 24-year-old Drake Brezina was seen by traffic camera...
Washington man charged with homicide by vehicle in fatal Iowa City crash
Caitlin Clark features in new Nike ad(Courtesy: Nike Basketball)
Caitlin Clark featured in new Nike ad
Robert Gallery’s name unveiled on Kinnick Stadium’s ‘Ring of Honor’
Robert Gallery’s name unveiled on Kinnick Stadium’s ‘Ring of Honor’
Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned.
High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time

Latest News

That law has led at least two suburban school districts to place disclaimers on Little Free...
Iowa book ban prompts disclaimers on Little Free Library exchanges
WATCH: Demolition of Lansing coal plant's smokestack
WATCH: Demolition of Lansing plant's smokestack
Police are asking for help identifying a suspect who allegedly committed a theft in Dubuque...
Dubuque police ask for help identifying theft suspect
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office said 60-year-old Kendall Rhoads, of Grundy Center, faces 13...
Grundy County firefighter arrested for allegedly setting string of fires he later responded to