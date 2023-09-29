WATCH: Alliant Energy starts demolition on decommissioned coal plant

LANSING, Iowa (KCRG) - Alliant Energy imploded the stack and baghouse of their decommissioned Lansing Generating Station on Wednesday.

The former coal-fired power plant, which began its operations in 1948, ceased them in 2022. The implosion is part of the decommissioning process.

Officials say the remaining structure is expected to also be imploded later this fall.

You can watch video of the implosion below:

WATCH: Demolition of Lansing plant's smokestack

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.