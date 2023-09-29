Three displaced in Dubuque fire
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Three people lost their home after it caught fire in Dubuque Thursday afternoon.
The Dubuque Fire Department said it happened in the 900 Block of Olive Street at around 2 p.m.
Crews arrived for reports of smoke coming from the first floor.
Everyone inside got out safely.
Officials say the fire started in a crawl space beneath the first floor, and was likely caused by electrical equipment.
The building is now unlivable due to the damage.
