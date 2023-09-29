Show You Care
Summer-like warmth builds into the weekend

Temperatures turn warmer as we head into the weekend.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Things will feel more like July than the end of September or start of October over the next few days as unusually warm temperatures build into eastern Iowa.

A warm front will pass the area today, shifting winds to a more southeasterly direction and pushing a warmer air mass into the state. This will come with a bunch of sunshine, which will all combine to push temperatures well above normal into the upper 70s to mid 80s. The cooler readings will be in the northeast, where some morning clouds or even patchy fog will limit the warming just a bit.

This warm spell will hit its peak over the weekend, with upper 80s and low 90s likely on both days. This places many areas within a few degrees of record highs. This type of warmth this late in the year is quite rare: from September 30 onward, Waterloo has only experienced 10 days on record that have hit 91 or above (that’s the forecast high for Waterloo on Saturday). That’s out of 11,684 possible days, or only 0.09% of the time. A very rare experience indeed, and probably our warmest temperatures for the rest of the season.

We'll be near record highs on Saturday for much of eastern Iowa.
We'll be near record highs on Saturday for much of eastern Iowa.(KCRG)

Things turn only every so slightly cooler for the start of the following work and school week, with highs in the mid 80s and dry weather continuing. That’s until a cold front approaches our area on Tuesday night into Wednesday. It brings a decent shot at some showers and storms as it moves through. Unlike our last storm system, it appears that it will steadily move through the region, so overall rainfall totals may be a bit limited.

The more notable effect of this system will be to send temperatures downward in a big way by the end of next week. Highs then may only reach the low to mid 60s, with overnight lows potentially touching the 30s in parts of the TV9 viewing area.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

