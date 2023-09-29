Robert Gallery’s name unveiled on Kinnick Stadium’s ‘Ring of Honor’

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Robert Gallery was back in Iowa City on Thursday.

“You know I hadn’t really thought about it, I knew I’d been on the ballot but it’s not something you think about. And then it really hit me later that day. Just the magnitude of it a few number of guys have gone into the hall of fame,” said Robert.

The big thrill for Robert - seeing his name on the ‘Ring of Honor’ at Kinnick Stadium for the first time and enjoying it with his family.

“Being on the ring of honor for me it’s so humbling with the other guys, the coaches that are on there. I think that hit me the most that is something will be up there when I’m far gone, my kids can see, and just how proud I am to be for me when I played here.”

Robert started as a redshirt freshman skinny tight end for the Hawkeyes and by the time he graduated he developed into 6″7 325 pound first team all-American winning the Outland trophy as the best interior lineman in the country.

“I think it’s fate that I came in with Coach Ference and Coach Doyle and that first year we built the program. The new group. Those things don’t happen if you don’t have good teams, good coaches and teammates. All the linemen that I played with, The teams we had. That is the reality of making those things happen. I am very grateful to those guys that were a part of my career,” said Robert.

Gallery was drafted second overall by the Oakland Riders in the 2004 NFL Draft and played in 104 NFL GAMES, starting all but one.

He will also be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in December.

