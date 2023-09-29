Show You Care
Mount Vernon Community School District celebrates homecoming with ceremony at brand new stadium

By Cole Krutzfield
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Mount Vernon, Iowa (KCRG) -The Mount Vernon Community School District held their annual homecoming parade through downtown Mount Vernon with Mustangs past and present taking part.

After the parade, however, the school celebrated one of the biggest additions in its history.

They unveiled their roughly $7,000,000 football stadium.

Before this, the Mustangs had played in for nearly a century at their old stadium First Street Field.

The school district’s Superintendent Dr. Greg Batenhorst says this new facility will provide the school a space to call its own for generations to come.

“The kids now get to go out onto a field with the Mustang in the middle there. They have a place to call home we’re not sharing with anyone, we’re not trying to keep up with old facilities and this is now it’s a place to build new memories for the next 50 to 60 years this is this is home,” said Batenhorst.

The Mustangs will host Davenport Assumption in the first game at the stadium on September 28th, at 7.15 P.M.

