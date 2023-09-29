Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Manchester police make arrest, putting stop to threat of violence at West Delaware High School

(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, Iowa (KCRG) - Investigators with the Manchester Police Department said they arrested a juvenile male, putting a stop to potential violence at West Delaware High School this week.

In a Facebook post, police said they started investigating along with the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation after receiving a tip on Wednesday about the possible violence that would happen at the high school.

Officials did not detail the investigation, nor what threats were made, but the juvenile was taken into custody. He has not been identified, but has been taken to the Northeast Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caitlin Clark features in new Nike ad(Courtesy: Nike Basketball)
Caitlin Clark featured in new Nike ad
Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned.
High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time
Iowa offensive tackle Robert Gallery waits to walk onto the field before Iowa's game against...
Former Iowa Hawkeye Robert Gallery to serve as honorary captain this weekend at Kinnick
Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center is asking for supplies after taking in 131 dogs on...
One dog available for adoption of 131 rescued
Linn County encouraging public to get updated COVID-19 vaccines ahead of winter months
Linn County Public Health recommends anyone aged 6 months and older get the new COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

Cedar Rapids police warn about scam targeting grandparents
Three displaced in Dubuque fire
An Iowa car collector is getting ready to auction off 100+ classic cars this weekend.
Man is auctioning most of his 150-plus classic cars
Mount Vernon Community School District celebrates homecoming with ceremony at brand new stadium
Mount Vernon Community School District celebrates homecoming with ceremony at brand new stadium