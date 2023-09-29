Manchester police make arrest, putting stop to threat of violence at West Delaware High School

MANCHESTER, Iowa (KCRG) - Investigators with the Manchester Police Department said they arrested a juvenile male, putting a stop to potential violence at West Delaware High School this week.

In a Facebook post, police said they started investigating along with the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation after receiving a tip on Wednesday about the possible violence that would happen at the high school.

Officials did not detail the investigation, nor what threats were made, but the juvenile was taken into custody. He has not been identified, but has been taken to the Northeast Detention Center.

