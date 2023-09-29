Linn County men plead guilty in separate cases of child sex abuse

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, the Iowa District Court for Linn County received two different guilty pleas in two different cases of child sex abuse.

Zachary Peters pled guilty to 12 counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor - Promote Film, 1 count of Purchases/Possess Depicting of Minor in a Sex Act - 1st Offense, and 2 counts of Invasion of Privacy.

Officials said an investigation revealed that Peters installed a camera in the bathroom and the bedroom of a 10-year-old girl at a Marion home. A judge is set to sentence him on December 5th, 2023.

Jeffrey Beaman also accepted a plea deal after being charged in a child sex abuse case. He was arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl. He pled guilty to 1 count of Sexual Abuse in the Second Degree - 1st Offense, and 1 count of Lascivious Acts with a Child - Solicit Child for Sex Act.

Beaman is set to be sentenced on November 11th, 2023.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.